NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Postgame Admission

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots might be the team to beat in the AFC.

On Sunday, New England blew out Tennessee, 36-13. The Patriots improved to 8-4 on the season, while the Titans dropped to 8-4.

Since losing to the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots have won six straight games. They’re as hot as any team in the league right now.

Unsurprisingly, though, head coach Bill Belichick isn’t ready to do any celebrating.

“Good all-around effort, left some plays out there, certainly some things we can do better, but we’ll take it,” he said.

“Stock phrasing from Bill Belichick Central Casting. Classic,” one fan tweeted.

“How lucky New England has this guy managing the team,” another fan admitted.

The Patriots might be back…

“Patriots are the best team in the AFC. We all have to come to terms with that,” FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted.

The Patriots improved to 8-4 with the win on Sunday. Next up is Buffalo on Monday night.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.