NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Postgame Admission

The New England Patriots might be the team to beat in the AFC.

On Sunday, New England blew out Tennessee, 36-13. The Patriots improved to 8-4 on the season, while the Titans dropped to 8-4.

Since losing to the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots have won six straight games. They’re as hot as any team in the league right now.

Unsurprisingly, though, head coach Bill Belichick isn’t ready to do any celebrating.

“Good all-around effort, left some plays out there, certainly some things we can do better, but we’ll take it,” he said.

“Stock phrasing from Bill Belichick Central Casting. Classic,” one fan tweeted.

“How lucky New England has this guy managing the team,” another fan admitted.

The Patriots might be back…

Belichick is going to deliver a classic grumpy "We've got a lot to work on" press conference after winning by 23. Dynasty back on. — Wildes (@kevinwildes) November 28, 2021

“Patriots are the best team in the AFC. We all have to come to terms with that,” FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted.

The Patriots improved to 8-4 with the win on Sunday. Next up is Buffalo on Monday night.