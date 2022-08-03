Bill Belichick Praises 1 Patriots Wide Receiver

Bill Belichick is pleased with what he's seen from veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor this offseason.

When asked about Agholor's progress during a training camp press conference on Wednesday, the New England head coach gave some glowing praise for the 29-year-old wideout.

“A big jump. A big jump,” Belichick said, per NBC Sports. “He was here all offseason, had a really good offseason. He’s productive. He had a really good spring of training. He came out here, made plays down the field, which is very important, but he’s also playing well in other areas. Very few mental errors. I think he’s looked good.”

Agholor notched his best NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, logging career highs in yards (896) and touchdowns (8). But in his first season with the Patriots, those numbers took a significant dip. Through 15 games and 13 starts for New England in 2021, the former Philadelphia Eagle collected just 473 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots will no doubt need Agholor's improved production in 2022. Despite the addition of former Dolphins wide receiver DaVante Parker, Belichick still has one of the weakest wideout groups in the league.

With Parker, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne set to take the majority of wide receiver snaps, Agholor will likely serve as a primary backup alongside second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton.