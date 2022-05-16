Bill Belichick Pulls Sneaky Press Move: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The NFL reportedly requires teams to make assistant coaches available to the media at least twice during the offseason.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is reportedly getting that requirement out of the way early.

"Assistant coaches have to talk twice in the offseason. In an act of ('malicious') compliance, Belichick has scheduled his assistants to talk today AND tomorrow. It renders tomorrows interviews fairly useless, which is probably the point. You all don't care. Kind of stinks tho," Patriots reporter Mark Daniels reported.

Classic Belichick...

"I kinda care (cause I like listening to the press conferences) but I think it's unintentionally funny too. Bill is the GOAT at exposing bad rules," one fan tweeted.

"Bill playing “chess” with the media feels so useless now that we have a mid tier team and haven’t won a playoff game in the last three seasons," another fan admitted.

The Patriots are coming off a Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.