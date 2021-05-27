Bill Belichick Reacts To The Adam Vinatieri Retirement News

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has shared his reaction to legendary NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri announcing his retirement.

Vinatieri, 48, officially announced his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. The longtime NFL kicker is one of the best in the history of the league at his position. Vinatieri is a four-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro.

The longtime NFL kicker played for the Patriots from 1996-2005, helping the franchise win three Super Bowls. He made some of the most-notable kicks in NFL history during his time with the franchise. Vinatieri then played for the Colts, helping Indianapolis win the Super Bowl in 2007. He spent 2006-19 with the Colts franchise.

Wednesday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his reaction to the news.

“Adam Vinatieri is the greatest kicker of all-time who made the greatest kick of all-time in the 2001 divisional playoffs. His consistency, mental toughness and performance under pressure was legendary. I am honored to have coached Adam, going all the way back to his rookie year in 1996 and through some of the most special moments in Patriots and league history. Adam is in the rarest of echelon of athletes whose career accomplishments may never be matched,” the head coach said.

Far & away, the greatest. Congratulations on a legendary career, @adamvinatieri! pic.twitter.com/o93kL57FY8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 27, 2021

Congrats on a great career, Adam.