Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Legendary Coach Don Shula

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has released a statement on the passing of former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

Shula, who led the Dolphins to two Super Bowls, is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. He passed away in his home at 90 years old on Monday morning.

Belichick and Shula are two of the winningest head coaches in NFL history. They both have 300-plus career wins including the postseason. George Halas is the only other coach in that group.

“Don Shula is one of the all-time great coaching figures and the standard for consistency and leadership in the NFL. I was fortunate to grow up in Maryland as a fan of the Baltimore Colts who, under Coach Shula, were one of the outstanding teams of that era. My first connection to Coach Shula was through my father, whose friendship with Coach Shula went back to their days in northeast Ohio. I extend my deepest condolences to the Shula family and the Dolphins organization,” Belichick said in his statement.

Statement from #Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick on the passing of Don Shula: https://t.co/Qx6SzsGbsw pic.twitter.com/KSARlkda4Y — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 4, 2020

The Dolphins announced Shula’s passing on Monday morning.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Rest in peace, Don.