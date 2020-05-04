The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Legendary Coach Don Shula

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has released a statement on the passing of former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

Shula, who led the Dolphins to two Super Bowls, is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. He passed away in his home at 90 years old on Monday morning.

Belichick and Shula are two of the winningest head coaches in NFL history. They both have 300-plus career wins including the postseason. George Halas is the only other coach in that group.

“Don Shula is one of the all-time great coaching figures and the standard for consistency and leadership in the NFL. I was fortunate to grow up in Maryland as a fan of the Baltimore Colts who, under Coach Shula, were one of the outstanding teams of that era. My first connection to Coach Shula was through my father, whose friendship with Coach Shula went back to their days in northeast Ohio. I extend my deepest condolences to the Shula family and the Dolphins organization,” Belichick said in his statement.

The Dolphins announced Shula’s passing on Monday morning.

Rest in peace, Don.

