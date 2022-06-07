Bill Belichick Reacts To Boston Bruins Coach Getting Fired

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a bit sad when he heard about the Bruce Cassidy firing.

The Boston Bruins made a questionable decision on Monday evening when they relieved Cassidy of his duties as head coach.

Cassidy had been doing a great job with the Bruins as they had the third-most wins in the league in the six years that he coached the team. He also got Boston to within a game of winning the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Belichick spoke to the media on Tuesday and offered his best wishes to Cassidy after hearing about the firing.

"I always support the Bruins, but he was a good friend and somebody that I had a really good relationship with," Belichick said. "He took the team to the playoffs and got really close to the finals and all that, but I understand what the business is. I'll miss him."

The Bruins lost in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Cassidy did all he could with a team that was banged up all season and a team that's made some questionable roster decisions over the last couple of years.

He won't be unemployed for too long.