Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Former Patriots Star

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick wasted no time expressing his condolences Monday, following the passing of Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Belichick arrived at the podium donning a Celtics cap before diving right into his statement on the late wide receiver and kicker.

Start off just by extending my personal condolences to the Cappelletti family, ... and on behalf of the team as well. Gino was just a great person. [He] had a great passion for the Patriots and for football and I was just very fortunate to get to work with Gino when I came here ...

But, he was a great friend ... just our condolences to his family and a great appreciation for all that Gino did as a player. ... 10 years in the NFL, never missed a game. MVP, leading scorer, incredible career.

Gino Cappelletti passed away earlier this month at the age of 89.

A five-time Pro Bowler, he spent the entirety of his career in Boston as a member of the then-Boston Patriots, playing receiver, defensive back and kicker.

After his playing days, Cappelletti spent seven seasons in the broadcast booth before briefly returning to the sideline as a special teams coach from 1979-1981.

He'd return to the booth in 1988, calling Patriots games through 2011.