Bill Belichick Reacts To Dolphins Punishment Over Tom Brady Tampering

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Just over 24 hours ago, the NFL announced significant penalties for the Miami Dolphins after an investigation into the team for alleged tampering and tanking.

The NFL stripped the Dolphins of their first-round pick in 2023 and their third and fourth-round picks in 2024. According to the statement from the league, the Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was still with the New England Patriots and then again this offseason.

Following the punishment news, reporters asked Bill Belichick what he thought about the rumors. When asked to give his thoughts on the matter, he simply responded, "Yeah, I’m not worried about that. I’m just trying to get training camp in."

Did he know that the Dolphins were tampering with Brady back in 2019? "I’m focused on training camp. That’s all in the past," he said.

With all of the connections Belichick has in the football world, it would be surprising if he didn't know about the Brady-Dolphins rumors.

Perhaps that's what led to the ugly divorce between the two.