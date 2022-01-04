Patriots rookie quarterback did his best Santa impression this past holiday season, showering his offensive lineman with gifts which included Bitcoin – among many other things.

During Monday’s appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Gill Show,” coach Bill Belichick was lightheartedly asked if he received any coin from his QB. To which Belichick responded, “Yeah, no, I’m not on that.”

“You’re not on the crypto?” Hill followed up.

“Not on Bitcoin,” the six-time Super Bowl champ said. Later admitting, “Yeah, I don’t even know what cryptocurrency is.”

While it’s not clear if Bill Belichick is secretly mining the blockchain, it is clear that the coach is all in on football during the season. Especially with the playoffs right around the corner.

New England’s finishes off its regular season with a trip to South Beach to take on Tua and the Dolphins. The Pats clinched a playoff berth with Sunday’s 40-point victory over the lowly Jaguars on Sunday.

It’s hard to believe, but this will mark the first Patriots playoff game in two years. New England is still in line for the bye, albeit with some help. It’ll take a win, as well as losses from the Bills, Titans and Chiefs.