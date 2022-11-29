Bill Belichick Reacts To Patriots Veteran's 200th Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In just a few days, one New England Patriots player will hit a major milestone with the franchise.

Defensive back Devin McCourty will play his 200th regular-season game as a Patriot on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Before the game, Bill Belichick gave McCourty his flowers.

"He puts in a lot of time, puts in a lot of training," Belichick said of the longtime safety ahead of his milestone. "He’s in top condition all the time, and he takes care of himself."

Here's more of what he said, via the Boston Herald:

“And plays with good fundamentals, which is another way to stay healthy. He plays with good, solid fundamentals as a tackler and taking on blockers, things like that, which is another good way to preserve on those hits if you do it the right way.

New England faces off against the Bills on Thursday night.

Will the Patriots get a win for McCourty?