Bill Belichick Reacts To Season Opening Loss On Sunday

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Once again, Bill Belichick found himself on the losing end of a game in Miami, this time in a season-opening loss against the Dolphins.

Despite having a first-year head coach in Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins made pretty quick work of the New England Patriots, scoring the first 17 points in a 20-7 win. The dagger might have been the second quarter fumble returned for a touchdown that Dolphins defender Melvin Ingram scored. Or it might have been a 42-yard Jaylen Waddle touchdown at the end of the first half to give Miami a 17-0 halftime lead.

After the game, Belichick spoke to the media and blamed the loss on Miami's two big plays. He called it a disappointing loss but feels that it was a "pretty even" one.

“Well, it’s obviously a disappointing start here. It was really a pretty even game. Two big plays, 14 points, really skewed the game,” Belichick said.

A loss is a loss though, and fans didn't like Bill Belichick's reply here:

"What? I know BB has won eight superbowls but was he watching the same game as me tonight?" one Twitter user said.

"It's true, the Ravens/Jets game was pretty even too, other than those 3 TD plays," another joked.

"What game was he watching?" a third asked.

An offseason of questions has now led to even more as the 2022 season kicks off. There's 16 more games for Bill Belichick to change the narrative, but the first impression on how the season will play out was not a good one.