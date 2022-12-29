Bill Belichick Reacts To The Dolphins' Quarterback Situation

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With Teddy Bridgewater slated to start for the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots this weekend, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had some thoughts on Miami's new starter.

Speaking to the media, Belichick dismissed the idea that the Dolphins offense will be completely different with Bridgewater at the helm as opposed to Tua. Belichick said that while the difference in hand dominance may affect things, he teaches his players to be ready for change.

“You can’t go into a game with two different offenses,” Belichick said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s impossible. One’s right-handed, one’s left-handed, that definitely affects some things right there, but we could be looking at a different quarterback, just like we were in Arizona [when Kyler Murray was injured against the Patriots], in the first series of a game. So you have to be ready for who you expect to play, but that can change.”

As for the difference between Tua and Bridgewater, Belichick said that he respects Bridgewater and believes it will be just as challenging to face him as Tua.

“I’ve always had a ton of respect for Teddy,” Belichick said. “He presents a lot of the same problems that Tua does.”

The Patriots lost their first meeting against the Dolphins earlier in the year and currently sit below them in the playoff standings. A win over Miami on Sunday will give the control of their playoff destiny against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

But it's clear that Belichick isn't looking past the Dolphins even though most would argue that changing from Tua Tagovailoa to Teddy Bridgewater is a major downgrade for Miami.

Are the Patriots' odds of winning truly better against Bridgewater than against Tua, or is it a wash?