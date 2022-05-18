Bill Belichick Reacts To Vince Wilfork's Patriots Hall Of Fame Induction

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In 11 years with the New England Patriots, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork anchored Bill Belichick's defense while contributing to two Super Bowl wins.

Wilfork is set to join the Patriots Hall of Fame this year. As you can imagine, Belichick is more than willing to give the legendary defensive tackle his due before his big day.

In a statement, Belichick praised Wilfork for his football greatness. Belichick called him "an all-time great player" whose traits set him apart from everyone else.

"Vince exemplified all the things that define football greatness. Vince's rare physical ability was obvious, but it was his professional approach to the game, his competitiveness, toughness and dedication to the team that set him, and several of his teams, apart. Vince Wilfork is an all-time great player."

Vince Wilfork was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and started on defensive line as a rookie as the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX.

Over the next decade, Wilfork established himself as one of the premier defensive linemen in the NFL. He made five Pro Bowls between 2007 and 2012 and was a four-time All-Pro selection.

Wilfork's final season in New England saw him go out on top with a Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks. He finished his NFL career with the Houston Texans.

Wilfork didn't make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022 despite being a semifinalist. But the Patriots Hall of Fame might be a more important honor for him with all things considered.