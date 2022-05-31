Bill Belichick Refuses To Talk About Patriots Free Agent

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

As the 2022 NFL offseason rolls on, a major question faces the New England Patriots.

Will team captain and former star linebacker Dont'a Hightower be back next season? That's been a question facing the team for over two months after he became a free agent after the 2021 season.

Earlier this week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if Hightower would be back next season. The longtime head coach made it clear he'd only be talking about the player who are currently on the team.

“We’ll just talk about the players that are on the team right now,” Belichick said, via Mass Live.

Earlier in his meeting with the media, a reporter asked Belichick about Josh Uche playing multiple positions on the defense similar to the way Hightower had early in his career. Belichick shut down that comparison before it even started.

“I think it’s a stretch to compare most anybody to Hightower. Talking about one of the best linebackers that’s ever played here,” Belichick said.

It's clear Belichick admires Hightower, but will he be back next season?