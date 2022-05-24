Bill Belichick Reportedly Served As Offensive Coordinator For Patriots

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick has been defiant this offseason in regards to naming an offensive play-caller/coordinator.

When asked about why that's the case, Monday, the six-time Super Bowl champ replied: “What plays are we calling? Minicamp plays? …. We’ll get to it when we get to it.”

Now according to Tom Curran, who's covered the Patriots as closely as anyone, right now it looks like Belichick is calling the shots after one OTA practice.

Speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show," the Pats insider explained: "Off of one OTA in May Bill Belichick was serving as offensive coordinator.. we don't know if that's temporary or not."

Curran began the conversation by bringing up Belichick's time in Cleveland. Saying this isn't completely new for the 70-year-old coach.

It was interesting because ... in 1991 Belichick [called] plays in his first year with the Cleveland Browns. And when we watched their OTA yesterday, if I had to pin it down... right now Joe Judge is passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Matt Patricia -- offensive line coach/running game coordinator and Bill ... was serving as offensive coordinator.

Curran went on to say that he believes that its an audition right now for the Patriots OC spot.

And Bill Belichick will make a decision when he has to. Whether that's calling the offense himself, or passing it off to one of his assistants.