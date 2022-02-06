Bill Belichick Revealed His Pick For NFL’s Greatest Player

For many years, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has said that the greatest player in NFL history is Lawrence Taylor, the legendary New York Giants linebacker.

However, Belichick appears to have changed his mind.

The legendary NFL head coach recently admitted that his former quarterback, Tom Brady, is the greatest player in league history.

Belichick made the admission while congratulating Brady on his retirement.

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner,” Belichick said in a statement this week. “Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”

Brady paid his respect to Belichick, as well, calling his former head coach the greatest coach in NFL history.