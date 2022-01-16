Bill Belichick Reveals If He Plans On Returning Next Season

The New England Patriots’ 2021 season came to a halting stop on Saturday night, as the Buffalo Bills blew out their AFC East rival in the Wild Card round.

Buffalo had one of the best playoff performances in recent memory, dominating New England, 47-17, in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score would indicate.

It was a tough finish to the season for Bill Belichick, who isn’t used to bowing out of the playoffs this early.

Will Belichick be back in 2022?

Sunday morning, the New England Patriots head coach was asked about his plans for next season. He was pretty direct.

“I’d say that would be accurate,” Belichick said when asked if he plans on returning for another season in New England.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked by reporters this morning if he plans on returning to coach in 2022: "I'd say that would be accurate." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

But will the Patriots want Belichick back following that blowout playoff loss?

Kidding, of course.

The Patriots still have reason for optimism moving forward. Mac Jones had a promising rookie season at quarterback and it sounds like Belichick is sticking around. Those are some very good starting points.