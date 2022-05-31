Bill Belichick Reveals What He Enjoys Most About The Celtics

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is keeping the Boston sports brotherhood alive by rooting for the Celtics in this year's NBA Finals.

Just like any Bill Belichick-led team, the Celtics pride themselves on a tough, defensive-minded brand of basketball.

The all-time great NFL head coach appreciates this hard-nosed play style.

"Cheering for the Celtics, Belichick said on Tuesday, per NESN. "So, congratulations to the team, staff, the organization. Great accomplishment. Look forward to seeing that play out."

"They played great in the last two-thirds of the season, the playoffs," he added. "Really consistent, they've got a lot of good players. Play really good defense. They're tough, they hustle. Play smart basketball. Pleasure to watch, fun to watch."

With a Game 7 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night, the Celtics punched their ticket to an NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors. That championship series will tipoff with Game 1 at the Chase Center on Monday, June 2.

Belichick and the Patriots are in the midst of voluntary OTAs.