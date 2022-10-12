Bill Belichick Reveals What Quarterback Decision Comes Down To

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When asked whether Bailey Zappe could potentially be the Patriots starter going forward, Bill Belichick didn't exactly shut the door on the idea.

On Wednesday, New England's coach said that Zappe's performance is "totally independent" of the decision to start/play Mac Jones, (via Evan Lazar). Adding, it's a "non-factor."

Jones reportedly looked pretty good at Patriots practice today. By most accounts he was able to put weight on his high ankle sprain and was moving well.

That said, if Jones isn't confident enough in the ankle to step-up in the pocket and deliver, Zappe has been a pleasant surprise since taking over the offense.

Last Sunday, the Patriots fourth-round pick completed 17-of-21 passes for 188 yards for one touchdown and an interception on the way to a 29-0 win over the Lions.

With a road test against the Browns this weekend, the Pats could possibly get to an even .500 and climb back up the AFC East standings.