Bill Belichick Reveals What’s Most Impressive With Mac Jones

Mac Jones recorded his first comeback win as an NFL starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

The Houston Texans led the New England Patriots for most of the contest, but Jones led his team to a big comeback victory.

New England beat Houston, 25-22, on Sunday afternoon. Jones finished the game with 231 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick revealed postgame what he finds most “impressive” about Jones’ rookie season so far.

“Mac gave it to us all day,” Belichick told reporters postgame. “I thought we moved the ball. I thought he made a lot of good decisions. There were some checks that he had to make that he made throughout the day, but really the last drive was a third down conversion to Hunter [Henry] and then we had a couple good runs in there. But yeah, Mac’s been good for us all year in terms of his leadership, his resilience, and kind of always counting on him to do the right thing, and you know, he really does it at a high level, so it’s been impressive.”

The Patriots improved to 2-3 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win. The Texans, meanwhile, dropped to 1-4 on the year.

New England is set to take on Dallas next weekend.