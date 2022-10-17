Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Skipped Robert Kraft's Wedding

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 02: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft along with Dana Blumberg and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Debby Belichick on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A lot of current and former members of the New England Patriots franchise were at the wedding of owner Robert Kraft this past week. Head coach Bill Belichick was not among them - but he had a reason for missing it.

Appearing on WEEI this morning, Belichick addressed his absence from the Friday night wedding. He explained that he discussed attending it with Kraft beforehand and that due to personal reasons he couldn't attend.

“Sorry I missed it. I’m very happy for him," Belichick said, via Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald.

But more NFL fans are wondering why Kraft would allow his marriage to take place during the middle of the season. While players like Tom Brady, Matthew Slater and David Andrews could make it, there are bound to be others besides Belichick who couldn't.

"Mrs Kraft held her wedding in the middle of the season? Egads that marriage is doomed from the start," one fan joked.

"LMAO must’ve ate Bill up inside to have to forego," wrote another.

"What a-e has their wedding during football season," a third wrote.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are one of the best coach-owner combinations that football has ever seen. They've had each others backs through thick and thin. It must've hurt both of them for Bill not to be there.