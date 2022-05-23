Bill Belichick Reveals Why He's Not Naming A Play-Caller

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick had the most Bill Belichick answer when discussing an offensive play-caller for the 2022 season.

A reporter asked him about it since Josh McDaniels is no longer the offensive coordinator and his answer was brilliant.

“What plays are we calling? Minicamp plays? We’ll get to it when we get to it," Belichick said.

Belichick will definitely make everyone wait until at least training camp before revealing who calls the plays moving forward.

Both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are the frontrunners to call the plays, but until an announcement is made, it's anyone's guess. There's even a chance that Belichick himself could want to call the plays for his team.

This is an important season for New England as the team tries to make the playoffs for the second straight year with Mac Jones.

If Jones continues to progress even without McDaniels, the team will be in even better shape going forward.