Bill Belichick Ruined NFL Draft Party: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots traded down in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last Thursday night.

This move did not sit well with a group of Patriots players who held a draft party to watch their team in the first round.

“Oh my f–king goodness. Oh my gosh, bro,” Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said in a YouTube video posted Wednesday. “Bro, what the f–k? Bro, I’m out of here — this some bulls–t, I’ve been waiting over here for f–king hours!”

Hey, welcome to life with the Patriots. New England's fan base has been dealing with Draft Day trades for a long time.

Patriots fans are saying "welcome to the club."

"Pats players getting a taste of what pats fans deal with every draft hah," one fan joked.

"Kendrick Bourne is a vibe! Hope this man stays on the Pats for the long haul," another fan added.

"Shows how long they’ve followed the pats, happens every year haha," one fan added.

Get used to it, guys.