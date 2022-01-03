Bill Belichick Shares Honest Admission On Patriots’ Season

The New England Patriots bounced back nicely against the Jaguars on Sunday. Prior to Sunday’s action, the Pats were riding a two-game losing streak. But Bill Belichick‘s team responded and he noticed as much, speaking to WEEI on Monday morning.

“This was our best week in a little while here,” Belichick said. “Not really sure why that was, but maybe that was part of it, what Jakobi [Meyers] said, we reached the point where we kind of had to face the music here.”

"This was our best week in a little while here." Bill Belichick on his team's performance yesterday as they clinched a spot in the #NFL playoffs w/ a 50-10 beatdown of the #Jaguars. FULL interview with Bill: https://t.co/s4x7NFyT4L 📻: 93.7 FM @weei

🎥: https://t.co/iHRFj1bEmC pic.twitter.com/zQ6JIPwuAr — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 3, 2022

“Our captains and some of our veteran leaders on our team I thought did a real good job this week of setting an example and really challenging themselves, challenging the team,” he continued. “We got a great response, so try and keep that going.”

The Patriots started fast in the blowout win. Jumping out to a 28-3 halftime lead, which eventually gave way to a 50-10 victory.

After the game, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited the team’s performance to a sort of “come to Jesus” moment. Telling reporters, players had to “look in the mirror” during the practice week.

Heading into Week 18, New England will have to hope for a Jets win to capture an AFC East title. New York gave the defending Super Bowl champs all they could handle on Sunday, before falling to Tampa Bay in the final seconds.