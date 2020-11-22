Bill Belichick Sums Up Patriots’ Disappointing Loss In Houston

The Patriots suffered yet another tough loss on Sunday afternoon.

New England fell to a struggling Texans team in a 27-20 loss. While obviously disappointed with the outcome, Bill Belichick is still holding out hope for the remainder of the season.

The head coach addressed the loss in the postgame press conference.

“Disappointing,” Belichick said. “But we’ll turn the page and move on. Still have a lot of confidence and belief in the team. If we can just do things a little bit better, I think the results will be different, and better. We just couldn’t do it today.”

The Patriots really didn’t play horribly this afternoon. Cam Newton had arguably his best game in a Patriots uniform on Sunday, throwing 26/40 for 365 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

But, prolific passing doesn’t mean much without balance. New England has relied heavily on its power run game this year they just couldn’t seem to get things going in the rushing column against Houston. The Patriots rushing corps combined for a measly 86 total rush yards on the day.

Belichick’s defense also struggled to contain Texans QB Deshaun Watson. The star quarterback collected 380 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns, two through the air and one rushing. The Patriots were unable to record a single sack during the contest.

After winning two straight games against the Jets and Ravens, things were starting to look up for New England. The now 3-7 Texans should’ve been an easy route to three straight victories.

The 4-6 Patriots will face a much tougher opponent next Sunday when they take on the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals.