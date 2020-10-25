Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Bill Belichick Tonight

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest head coaches in the history of sports, but the New England Patriots head coach is facing some major social media scrutiny on Sunday night.

The Patriots are now 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. New England was crushed by San Francisco, 33-6, in a game that was never close.

New England quarterback Cam Newton was benched in the fourth quarter following a dismal performance. He thew for less than 100 yards and had three interceptions. This is now back-to-back ugly performances for the Patriots’ new quarterback.

The team’s old quarterback, Tom Brady, is thriving in his new home. Tampa Bay improved to 5-2 on the season following today’s 45-20 win over Las Vegas. Brady played at an extremely high level, throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns, including this beautiful pass:

The Brady vs. Belichick jokes are now rolling in on social media.

Bill Belichick without Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/yyYBJO6zCZ — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) October 25, 2020

The #Patriots are on pace to have about 30 INTs and only 8 passing TDs. Tom Brady is on pace for about 41 TD passes and 9 INTs. 5-2 record vs 2-4 record. Brady->Belichick https://t.co/UHRHfSAYhM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2020

Belichick showing up to Brady’s house in Tampa tomorrow morning: pic.twitter.com/5tvNXVJ5fW — Sam Stebbins (@StebbinsTweets) October 25, 2020

The Brady-Belichick argument is about to get lit. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 25, 2020

Patriots have lost 3 straight games for the first time since 2002 👀 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/vKCUC3IfkU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2020

Bill Belichick without Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/OuG9JrqvCH — 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 (@LoneIyChris) October 25, 2020

Bill Belichick to Tom Brady after watching Cam Newton: pic.twitter.com/UrrqeSKkjq — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) October 25, 2020

The Brady vs. Belichick argument will get especially interesting if the Buccaneers are able to make a deep run in the postseason.

Tampa Bay is currently in prime position for a playoff spot, while New England is facing a major uphill battle to get into contention.