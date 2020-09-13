Bill Belichick Is Trending Following Tom Brady’s 1st Bucs Loss

Bill Belichick went 1-0 today. Tom Brady went 0-1.

The legendary head coach and quarterback spent 20 seasons together in New England. Today, they each began their new eras; Belichick in New England with Cam Newton and Brady in Tampa Bay.

Belichick notched a comfortable win over the Miami Dolphins, with Newton looking good in the process.

“He’s a very, very unselfish player,” Belichick said of Newton. “He’s a great teammate. He’s earned everybody’s respect really daily. He just continues to do everything that he can to help our team, and that’s really all you can ask from anyone, and he continually does that. Puts himself last and puts the team first, so I think he done a tremendous job there and I thought he played well today.”

Brady, meanwhile, had a frustrating debut with the Bucs. He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, as Tampa Bay fell to New Orleans, 34-23, to open the 2020 season.

Of course, everyone’s making their Belichick-Brady jokes on social media following the game..

Belichick every time Brady throw a pass pic.twitter.com/THw5ote5wH — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 13, 2020

Brady after less than 3 quarters without belichick: pic.twitter.com/gm5icWdvkX — pak💨 (@stepbacktriple) September 13, 2020

Bill Belichick in Week 1: W Tom Brady in Week 1: L pic.twitter.com/0RWNBx8DK6 — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 13, 2020

Of course, it’s just one week, but you can expect these jokes to continue until Brady and the Bucs get rolling.

Tampa Bay will look to notch its first win of the season next Sunday against Carolina. New England, meanwhile, will play at Seattle.