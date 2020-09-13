The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick Is Trending Following Tom Brady’s 1st Bucs Loss

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick stand face-to-face.FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick went 1-0 today. Tom Brady went 0-1.

The legendary head coach and quarterback spent 20 seasons together in New England. Today, they each began their new eras; Belichick in New England with Cam Newton and Brady in Tampa Bay.

Belichick notched a comfortable win over the Miami Dolphins, with Newton looking good in the process.

“He’s a very, very unselfish player,” Belichick said of Newton. “He’s a great teammate. He’s earned everybody’s respect really daily. He just continues to do everything that he can to help our team, and that’s really all you can ask from anyone, and he continually does that. Puts himself last and puts the team first, so I think he done a tremendous job there and I thought he played well today.”

Brady, meanwhile, had a frustrating debut with the Bucs. He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, as Tampa Bay fell to New Orleans, 34-23, to open the 2020 season.

Of course, everyone’s making their Belichick-Brady jokes on social media following the game..

Of course, it’s just one week, but you can expect these jokes to continue until Brady and the Bucs get rolling.

Tampa Bay will look to notch its first win of the season next Sunday against Carolina. New England, meanwhile, will play at Seattle.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.