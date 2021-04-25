Tom Brady isn’t the only notable NFL figure who dislikes the league’s new uniform rules.

The National Football League has passed a new jersey number rule, allowing players to have more freedom when choosing their numbers. This will result in some positions being allowed to wear much lower numbers than usual.

While most fans think it’s cool, Brady is not a fan. He took to social media on Thursday to criticize the NFL for passing the rule.

GOAT not a fan of the new number rule? pic.twitter.com/MgIW06taDb — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 22, 2021

But Brady is not alone in feeling this way.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is rumored to “hate” the new rule, as well.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on Friday that Belichick and the Patriots voted against the new jersey rule.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots were one of a handful of teams to vote against the rule that dramatically expands the available jersey numbers to linebackers, defensive backs, running backs, receivers, and tight ends. Coach Bill Belichick, per the source, hates the new rule.

The rule passed, though, so Belichick, Brady and anyone else who dislikes it will have to get used to it this fall.