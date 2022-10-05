Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe The Lions' Punter

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have a big game on the horizon. They're set to take on the Detroit Lions on Oct. 9 as they try and claw their way back into the playoff race.

Head coach Bill Belichick was discussing the Lions as a whole during a press conference on Wednesday when he was asked about punter Jack Fox. He called him "a weapon."

“Fox is a weapon. He is a weapon,” Belichick said, via NESN. "Kick off, punt, punt for accuracy, punt for distance. Threw it like a quarterback back there, that was a long throw. (The receiver) was 15 yards deep, with good coverage. He put it right there."

The throw by Fox that Belichick is referencing came on a fake punt that the Lions ran against the Seahawks last Sunday.

Fox has averaged close to 50 yards per punt through four games to start the season. He's also pinned four punts inside the 20-yard line.

He'll be a player that the Patriots will have to be on high alert for when he's on the field.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Lions contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.