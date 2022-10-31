Bill Belichick Was Asked About Pats Fans Booing Mac Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Bill Belichick didn't exactly have his QB's back during his regular Monday morning appearance on "The Greg Hill Show."

When asked about Patriots fans booing Mac Jones in last week's ugly loss to the Bears, the coach largely skirted the question. Instead shifting to how he was treated at MetLife Stadium in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets:

“I was really focused on the game yesterday. The Jets [fans] booed all of us,” Belichick laughed.

“They booed me about six times. Walking out on the field, walking in after pregame, walking back at the start of the game. Walking in at halftime, walking back. I mean, there were some Patriots fans there and we had a good crowd. But they booed me in the parking lot. They booed me. I got booed all day."

When Hill once again attempted to pin Belichick down on the topic of Jones, the six-time Super Bowl champ cut in with more commentary on New York.

“That’s what it’s like on the road,” Belichick continued. “I guess that’s a good thing. If they were cheering for you on the road, they’re probably happy to see you. I don’t think you want that. It’s the NFL. Don’t worry about it.”

Jones finished 24-of-35 for 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Pats got back to .500.