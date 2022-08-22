Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star.

Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of star wide receiver Julian Edelman making a comeback with the team. Belichick had mentioned during the interview that he speaks with the former Super Bowl MVP often.

Edelman recently hinted that he might be interested in a comeback. But if he is, Belichick knows nothing about it - or at least, he's not saying whether he does.

“You’d have to ask Julian," Belichick replied.

Julian Edelman led the Patriots in receiving four times between 2013 and 2019. He went over 1,000 receiving yards three times during that span.

But over the last two years, the Patriots have struggled to find a true No. 1 receiver in his absence. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has led the team in receiving yards in each of the last two years.

It's hard to imagine Edelman being able to come in and fix the issue immediately though. The man is 36 and missed 30 games in his final four seasons due to injuries.

As much as the Patriots would like him, it's hard to envision him being able to help them too much.