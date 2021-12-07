Bill Belichick Was Asked If He’s Seen Tom Brady’s Documentary

Following the Patriots 14-10 win in windy Buffalo on Monday night, Bill Belichick was asked if he’d caught any of Tom Brady’s ESPN+ documentary “Man in the Arena.”

During an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Tuesday morning, Belichick revealed that he hadn’t seen it yet, but opened up quite a bit and was nothing but complimentary about his former quarterback.

Question (via @TheGregHillShow): Have you had a chance to watch Man in the Arena? Bill Belichick: “I haven’t but I’m sure Tom (Brady) did a great job with it, like he always does. He was such a centerpiece in all those games. Can’t wait to see it.” (1/2) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 7, 2021

“Have you had a chance to watch ‘Man in the Arena?'” the morning show host asked.

“I haven’t but I’m sure Tom [Brady] did a great job with it, like he always does,” Belichick said. “He was such a centerpiece in all those games. Can’t wait to see it.”

Adding, “As I’ve said many times, nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom does. He’s a great player, a great person, a great leader. Just a tremendous opportunity for me to coach [inaudible] the greatest player in NFL history.”

Belichick’s usually gruff facade fell when speaking about Brady and their time together. The two all-time greats were the main pillars of the Patriots dynasty, leading the franchise to success that very well may never be duplicated.

"Nobody deserves more credit for our success here than @TomBrady does."#Patriots HC Bill Belichick hasn't yet seen Man in the Arena from @religionofsport but he's looking forward to watching it. 📻: 93.7 FM @weei

🎥: https://t.co/iHRFj1bEmC

📡 : https://t.co/2YS6X8Hwa2 pic.twitter.com/xoGHuVwD51 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) December 7, 2021

Despite the clunky ending to their working relationship, it’s apparent that both know they couldn’t have reached the heights that they did without the other.

Now Belichick once again has what looks to be a contending team using the original Patriots formula. While Brady and the Bucs are still a force in the NFC.

Could a Brady/Belichick Super Bowl be inevitable?