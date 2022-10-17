Bill Belichick Was Asked If Mac Jones Will Start When Healthy

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New England Patriots starting quarterback for next Monday's game against the Chicago Bears is yet to be determined.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked if starter Mac Jones will play once he's healthy and he's still a bit iffy about it.

"We'll see how that process is. Mac still wasn't able to play yesterday," Belichick said.

Jones has been battling a high ankle sprain for the last couple of weeks. He injured the ankle toward the late stages of New England's Sept. 25 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After that loss, the Patriots were 1-2 and then fell to 1-3 before they rattled off two straight wins to get back to .500. Their most recent win came this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

They went into Cleveland and crushed the Browns by 23, 38-15. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe had an outstanding outing as he finished with 309 yards passing and two touchdowns.

The Patriots could decide to keep resting Jones until he's 100% ready to go since Zappe is playing well.

We'll have to see how Jones progresses throughout the week.