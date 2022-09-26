Bill Belichick Was Asked Monday About Mac Jones' Injury

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick didn't have much to say to reporters when addressing Mac Jones injury on Monday.

When asked if he anticipates the young QB being placed on the injured reserve, Belichick kept it close to the vest.

“Until we get more information, I’m not going to speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be," the Patriots coach said. "Nothing definitive at this point.”

Fans were extremely considered for Jones after seeing him get rolled up on towards the end of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The second-year quarterback could reportedly be heard screaming in pain as he was being helped into the locker room.

Jones is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain but today's MRI should reveal the full extent of the damage.