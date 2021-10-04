Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Postgame Tom Brady Hug

The postgame hug between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick went viral on social media on Sunday evening.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New England Patriots, 19-17, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. It was Brady’s first game back in New England after leaving for Tampa Bay in free agency. The Buccaneers hit a go-ahead field goal with a couple of minutes remaining, while the Patriots missed their game-winning attempt.

Brady and Belichick had a brief hug on the field following the contest.

The hug was short, but many still enjoyed it. Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, posted on her Instagram Story about the meeting.

“The greatest!” she wrote.

Brady and Belichick reportedly had a much longer postgame meeting in the locker room, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s been in the Bucs locker room for over 20 minutes now. He went in there, and he and Tom Brady retreated to a quiet area,” he reported.

“And Belichick just left 24 minutes later.”

Brady confirmed the postgame meeting while speaking to reporters.

“Yeah, I mean, all of those (interactions) are personal,” Brady said. “We had a personal relationship for 20-plus years. He drafted me here, and have had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way and they’re very private.

“I would say so much is made of our relationship. And, as I said earlier this week, from a player standpoint, you just expect the coach to give you everything he’s got. And I’m sure as a player, that’s what he was hoping from me.”