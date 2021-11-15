Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday.

The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New England improved to 6-4 on the season with the win over Cleveland.

“Thankfully we did our part and I thought the team really played well today,” Belichick said postgame. “There were so many outstanding plays and players and the preparation we had this week, really you can put everybody and talk about just about everybody in there. Long touchdown drives. You know, turnovers, competitive plays in the kicking game. Just kind of big plays after big plays from so many different people.”

Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, also enjoyed Sunday’s win.

The girlfriend of the Patriots head coach took to her Instagram Story to post a “Boom!” celebration, showing off the final score.

The Patriots will look to keep the good vibes going this week, when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

Kickoff between New England and Atlanta is set for 8:20 p.m E.T. on Thursday.