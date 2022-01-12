Bill Belichick’s Outfit Choice For Wednesday Going Viral

If we’ve learned anything from his 22-year coaching career with the New England Patriots, it’s that Bill Belichick and the postseason are a deadly combination.

On Wednesday, the veteran coach seemed to emphasize this message with a telling outfit choice.

Arriving for a press conference ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Belichick was rocking one of his classic grey hoodies with “DANGERZONE” written across the front. Written in the font from the “Top Gun” movie poster, the sweatshirt referenced Kenny Loggins’ iconic song from the 1986 film.

Given his previous wardrobe choices, this is about as flashy as we’ve ever seen from the longtime Pats leader.

Got some BAD news for Buffalo: Bill Belichick is in the danger zone. pic.twitter.com/CYdLTJPE1N — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 12, 2022

This weekend will mark the third matchup of the year between the Patriots and Bills.

Bill Belichick and the Pats claimed victory in the first contest with a ground-and-pound 14-10 matchup in Week 13. Josh Allen and the Bills bounced back and won the second meeting 33-21 in Week 16.

Sunday’s “DANGERZONE” will be Buffalo’s High Mark Stadium as the game is set to kickoff at in a primetime slot at 8:15 p.m. ET.