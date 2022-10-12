Bill Belichick's Short Response To Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe Question

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bill Belichick had a classic Bill Belichick response to a question on Wednesday.

The New England Patriots head coach was asked about the similarities between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and could only come up with one thing.

“I don’t know. They’re both right-handed," Belichick said.

Even though this one is funny, Belichick still passed up on a chance to say that they both look alike.

Zappe is expected to be the starter for the Patriots Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. This will be his second-straight start and third appearance of the season since Brian Hoyer got hurt after he was replacing Jones.

Zappe led the Patriots to a 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions last Sunday. He finished the contest with 188 yards through the air and one touchdown while also completing 81% of his passes.

We'll see if he can lead New England to a second-straight win on Sunday afternoon.