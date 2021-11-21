Bill Cowher Has Changed His Prediction For The Super Bowl

CBS’ Bill Cowher is switching up his Super Bowl prediction.

On Sunday, the NFL on CBS crew went over their preseason Super Bowl picks, but Phil Simms and coach Cowher had some changes through 11 weeks of the NFL season.

The two shared their adjustments on the broadcast ahead of kickoff.

Before the season, THE NFL TODAY guys made their Super Bowl LVI picks. Today, @PhilSimmsQB and @CowherCBS switched theirs up. pic.twitter.com/9liAWpwal3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2021

Going into the season, Cowher had the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meeting in the Super Bowl. Now, the 64-year-old Hall-of-Famer has a new prediction: New England vs. Arizona.

New England is heating up behind a tremendous defense rounding into form and solid play from rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

If the Patriots were to make the Super Bowl, and hoist the Lombardi, Jones would be the first rookie QB to do so.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are dealing with some injury issues to start the second half of the season. Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray is still dealing with an ankle. And a number of the Cards’ offensive weapons have missed time including DeAndre Hopkins.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out, while #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is a long-shot to play; No setbacks for #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson & his finger; How did the #Steelers get Big Ben ready?; #Chargers get pass-rusher Joey Bosa back from the COVID list. pic.twitter.com/zgLnDYB558 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

If Cowher’s prediction holds true, we could have a fun matchup of offense vs. defense and young vs. old.

Seeing Murray, Hopkins, A.J. Green, and the Cardinals offense go against New England’s strong defensive unit with two weeks to prepare would be awesome.

It would also be interesting to see 42-year-old, offensive-minded Kliff Kingsbury go against his former coach Bill Belichick and the defensive minds in the Patriots’ facility.