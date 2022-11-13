Bill Cowher Furious With Colts Hire: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: NFL Network analyst Bill Cowher appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts made a move that was heard around the football world earlier this week.

Colts owner Jim Irsay made the stunning move to fire head coach Frank Reich after his job appeared to be safe for at least the rest of the season. The move came just one week after the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

The Colts then hired former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, which was met with a lot of criticism.

Bill Cowher, who's the former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was one of the media members who criticized Irsay. He went in on him during Sunday's edition of The NFL Today on CBS.

"It's a disgrace to the coaching profession," Cowher said.

This was met with a lot of mixed reactions from the NFL community.

We'll have to see how Saturday does as he tries to secure the gig on a full-time basis heading into next season.