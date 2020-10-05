The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon

The first NFL head coaching firing of 2020 has occurred.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

Houston is coming off a playoff appearance in 2019, but the Texans have started the 2020 season in disastrous fashion. O’Brien’s team moved to 0-4 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Texans insider John McClain reported the firing on Monday afternoon. It’s since been confirmed by multiple outlets.

Insiders from ESPN and the NFL Network have confirmed the Texans’ decision. Bill O’Brien has been fired as head coach and general manager.

The Texans have reportedly given veteran NFL coach Romeo Crennel the interim head coaching duties, though that has yet to be made official.

O’Brien, 50, had said following Sunday’s loss that he wasn’t concerned with his job security.

“All I can control is what I can control, and I’ve got to do a better job with the team,” O’Brien said on Monday. “That’s obvious. And we’re going to work hard to do that.”

O’Brien will not get that chance, though. The former Penn State head coach had been with the franchise since 2014. O’Brien went 52-48 as the Texans’ head coach, making four playoff appearances.

Houston will begin the post-Bill O’Brien era on Sunday against the Jaguars at home.


