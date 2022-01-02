Bill O’Brien Is Reportedly Being “Pushed” For NFL Job

Bill O’Brien has spent the 2021 season as the Alabama offensive coordinator, but the former Houston Texans head coach could reportedly be heading back to the NFL soon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in need of a new head coach. The AFC South franchise fired head coach Urban Meyer less than one full season into his professional career.

According to a report from CBS Sports, the Jacksonville GM is “pushing” O’Brien as a potential candidate to ownership.

Jason La Canfora had more:

Trent Baalke has also recently been pushing Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to ownership as a possible candidate. O’Brien earned accolades as a play-caller under Nick Saban and has previous experience as head coach in Houston. However, the bitter end to his time there, and his history of power struggles and personality clashes, won’t likely do much to stem the tide of public sentiment in Jacksonville against the early stages of this hiring process.

O’Brien, 52, was the Texans’ head coach from 2014-20.

He went 52-48 as the team’s head coach, making the playoffs four times.