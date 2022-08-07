Bill O'Brien Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Extremely Clear

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Josh McDaniels took the job in Las Vegas this offseason, the first thought of many was that Bill O'Brien would return to Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

But thats not how it worked out. And instead, O'Brien elected to stay with Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

On Sunday, O'Brien reaffirmed his allegiance to Alabama. Saying that he "loves" coaching the Crimson Tide and that he "made a commitment to Coach Saban."

Since taking over as Alabama's OC O'Brien has been outstanding, helping lead some of the most powerful offenses in college football over the last couple years.

The "rebuilding" Tide were on the verge of a national championship in 2021.

And with another year of Bryce Young in Bill O'Brien's offense, you'd be hard-pressed to say Alabama won't find themselves right back in the thick of the CFP race this season.