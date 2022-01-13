Bill O’Brien Reportedly Interviewing For NFL Job Thursday

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien seems to be eyeing a potential return to the NFL ranks.

On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that O’Brien is set to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars sometime later today.

The organization has already interviewed former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell/Doug Pederson, Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Cowboys’ OC Kellen Moore. They’re also scheduled to interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett and Colts DC Matt Eberflus later this week.

Alabama OC Bill O'Brien is scheduled to interview today for Jaguars HC job. Jaguars scheduled to interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for HC Friday, and Colts DC Matt Eberflus Saturday. Already interviewed Jim Caldwell, Doug Pederson, Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich, Kellen Moore — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

Through seven seasons as the head coach of the Houston Texans, Bill O’Brien amassed a 52-48 overall record. He was fired early in the 2020 season after leading the team to an 0-4 start.

In addition to his NFL head coaching experience, he also served two seasons as a head coach for the Penn State Nittany Lions from 2012-13. Before that, he worked as an offensive assistant/coordinator under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

In his first season as an offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, O’Brien helped a talented Crimson Tide offense to a National Championship appearance.

Who do you think should be the Jaguars’ next head coach?