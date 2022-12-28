Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors.

O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough.

"The focus for me and this coaching staff is on these games we're playing. This game coming up," the Bama OC told reporters, via Chase Goodbread. "Those things are addressed after the season. ... I haven't spoken to anybody in New England since last April."

O'Brien last served on Bill Belichick's Patriots staff back in 2011 as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before leaving for the opportunity to be the head coach of Penn State.

Prior to that, O'Brien had been in New England since the 2007 season where he gradated from offensive assistant, to wide receivers coach, to quarterbacks and eventually OC.

Perhaps he's one of the few that could save Mac Jones' career with the Pats. But like he said those questions will be addressed after the season.