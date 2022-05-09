Bill O'Brien Spotted At Patriots Practice: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama assistant coach Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It doesn't sound like Bill O'Brien will be leaving Alabama for the New England Patriots this offseason, but there's still a strong connection there.

Earlier this offseason, reports surfaced, indicating O'Brien might leave Alabama for New England. The Patriots had some offensive staff departures and Bill Belichick had some holes to fill. O'Brien was viewed as a natural fit.

However, while O'Brien has not left Alabama for New England, he was recently spotted at a Patriots practice.

“Bill Belichick previously said the Patriots’ coaching staff was likely complete, but that doesn’t mean visitors won’t be welcomed at various times — and Belichick’s network is deep,” Mike Reiss wrote in his Sunday column. “Along those lines, players took note of current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on the field at Gillette Stadium last week at the voluntary offseason program. O’Brien, of course, has deep roots in New England as a former Belichick assistant.”

Could this lead to anything moving forward?

Some Patriots fans would like to see a move happen.

"QB coach and offensive coordinator. Hire him. Joe Judge is out of place in that job," one fan tweeted.

"Either Bill O'Brien, Sean McVay, Mike Vrabel, Kevin O'Connell, or.....Tom Brady will replace Bill Belichick one day. The Krafts will throw a ton of money at someone to take the reins," another fan predicted.

"Tell him come coach," one fan said bluntly.

Do you see O'Brien eventually returning to New England?