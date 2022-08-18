Bill Plaschke Column Is Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Longtime NBA analyst Bill Plaschke released a new column for the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

The title of the column?

"LeBron James' new contract guarantees one thing — more Laker mediocrity"

On Wednesday, LeBron agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Lakers worth $97.1 million — including a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Plaschke clearly doesn't feel this was the right move for the Los Angeles organization.

"An organization in need of a massive rebuild just signed up for a flashy rerun. A franchise lacking in youth and depth just tied its fortunes to a guy who will play his final guaranteed season at age 39," he wrote. "... A team that needs to build for the future remains stuck in the past, forgoing substance for sizzle, clinging to an aging star even as the sky is falling around them."

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this column.

"Why do you even still cover the team man lol. You hate them," one fan wrote.

"THEY WON THE GODDAMN CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2020 WHAT ARE YOU F--KIN TALKING ABOUT," another added.

"I've never read a headline I agreed with more," another said.

"One of the greatest takes in history," another wrote.

LeBron put up some incredible stats in his 19th NBA season, but his team struggled to find any real success. With what was originally considered a title-contending roster, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the playoffs.

The all-time great hooper will look to prove Plaschke wrong this coming season.