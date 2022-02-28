Bill Simmons Believes NBA Will Expand To 2 More Cities

First off, bring back the Sonics. Now that that’s out of the way… Bill Simmons, founder of The Ringer, believes that the NBA will soon expand to two more cities.

In the latest episode of the “BS Podcast,” Simmons spoke on why to journalist Ryen Russillo.

“I have some intel,” Simmons opened. “I think the league is going to expand to Vegas and to Seattle. And I think the leading contender to get that Vegas team is gonna be the Fenway Sports Group, that you know. That they bought Liverpool, they bought the Penguins…”

From today’s BS Podcast: Why I believe the NBA is going to expand to Vegas and Seattle sooner than later, and why I believe LeBron will be part of the Vegas ownership group when it happens.pic.twitter.com/gBc5W3ixle — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 28, 2022

“They’ve been circling different NBA teams for a while,” Simmons continued. “I think they looked at Minnesota. And I think they’re the leading contender to Vegas … I heard combined we’re talking $6.5-7 billion for the two teams.”

“I’m just saying the Vegas thing, I would watch that,” Simmons wrapped up. “Because I think that’s – we talked about expansion last year… I think it is officially real, and in rich guy circles, there’s a lot of people jockeying and I think that’s why some people let the Minnesota thing go.”

Fans have been clamoring for the city of Seattle to have a team for years after the beloved Supersonics up and left for small-town Oklahoma City. And every sport is seemingly making the jump to Las Vegas.

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see the NBA continue to grow outward.