NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Sports writer Bill Simmons speaks at the 2010 New Yorker Festival at DGA Theater on October 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images the New Yorker)

NBA analyst Bill Simmons is an avid Boston Celtics fan. And just like many Celtics fans, he was furious about the officiating during Saturday's Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the game, Simmons went on a Twitter rant about what he felt was a lack of consistency by the referees throughout Game 3.

"That was like 1 of the 2006 Finals ref disasters. No consistency, no feel, all over the place on charges/no-charges and then they completely botched the Jrue push off and Smart’s 3 FT that somehow turned into 2. Just brutal. I hope the NBA is horrified. PS: Great game by Giannis," he wrote.

NBA fans took to Twitter to react to Simmons' post-game comments.

Many fans disagreed with Simmons' take, pointing out the free throw disparity between the two teams (34-17 in favor of Boston).

"Did we not watch the same game?? I am seeing a ton of these takes and how anyone could watch that game and think the CELTICS got jobbed is beyond me. 34-17 Bos-MIL free throw disparity," one wrote.

"Love you, Bill, but your team shot twice as many free throws as the Bucks in this game," another added.

The most controversial call of the game came when Marcus Smart was fouled beyond the three-point line with less than five seconds remaining on the clock. Many thought he was in a shooting motion, but the officials called the foul on the floor.

The Celtics ultimately lost the game 101-103 on a crazy last-second sequence, moving the series lead to 2-1 in favor of the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.