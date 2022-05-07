Bill Simmons On Officiating Controversy: "I Hope The NBA Is Horrified"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 07: HBO's Bill Simmons speaks onstage during "Ahead of the Curve - The Future of Sports Journalism" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 7, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Sports analyst, The Ringer founder and diehard Boston sports fan Bill Simmons hopes the NBA takes a good, long look at Game 3's officiating.

For all the wrong reasons.

Tweeting at the conclusion of the Celtics 103-101 loss to the Bucks, Simmons explained just how bad he felt the referees were on Saturday.

"That was like 1 of the 2006 Finals ref disasters," Simmons said. "No consistency, no feel, all over the place on charges/no-charges and then they completely botched the Jrue push off and Smart’s 3 FT that somehow turned into 2. Just brutal. I hope the NBA is horrified. PS: Great game by Giannis."

It's a tough loss to swallow for a Boston team that fought back to put themselves in position to possibly win.

Botched call aside, the Celtics still had three chances to tie the game thanks to a perfectly executed intentional miss by Marcus Smart in the final sequence.

However, by the time Al Horford tipped the ball in, the buzzer had already sounded.

Now Milwaukee takes a 2-1 lead in the series with another game at home. And if Bill Simmons has his way, the NBA will send its best.