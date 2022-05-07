Bill Simmons On Officiating Controversy: "I Hope The NBA Is Horrified"
Sports analyst, The Ringer founder and diehard Boston sports fan Bill Simmons hopes the NBA takes a good, long look at Game 3's officiating.
For all the wrong reasons.
Tweeting at the conclusion of the Celtics 103-101 loss to the Bucks, Simmons explained just how bad he felt the referees were on Saturday.
"That was like 1 of the 2006 Finals ref disasters," Simmons said. "No consistency, no feel, all over the place on charges/no-charges and then they completely botched the Jrue push off and Smart’s 3 FT that somehow turned into 2. Just brutal. I hope the NBA is horrified. PS: Great game by Giannis."
It's a tough loss to swallow for a Boston team that fought back to put themselves in position to possibly win.
Botched call aside, the Celtics still had three chances to tie the game thanks to a perfectly executed intentional miss by Marcus Smart in the final sequence.
However, by the time Al Horford tipped the ball in, the buzzer had already sounded.
Now Milwaukee takes a 2-1 lead in the series with another game at home. And if Bill Simmons has his way, the NBA will send its best.